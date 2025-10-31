Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Oct, 2025

UK/Spain News

Gib-reg vehicle in Campo police chase leading to accidents and gridlock 

Photo via Europa Sur

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2025

A high-speed police chase involving a Gibraltar-registered vehicle caused significant disruption on the A-7 motorway on Thursday morning, leading to two separate accidents and major delays near Guadacorte, in the municipality of Los Barrios, according to Spanish media reports. 

The incident reportedly began at around 4.30am when the vehicle fled from the Policia Nacional at high speed, causing a collision with a small lorry, the reports said.  

According to a local resident who witnessed the scene and spoke to Europa Sur newspaper, the crash overturned the lorry and led to a foot chase along the hard shoulder during which a warning shot was fired into the air. 

The suspect was reportedly detained shortly afterwards, while officers checked on the condition of the lorry driver.  

At 6.30am, while the heavy goods vehicle was still awaiting removal, a second car crashed into it, resulting in a fresh accident at the same location.  

The impact caused long tailbacks on the A-7, reaching as far as the northern access to the Port of Algeciras and causing gridlock in the area during the early morning rush. 

Dozens of drivers were forced to find alternative routes to work or school.  

Spain’s Policia Nacional declined to comment on the incident, which it said was still under investigation. 

A spokesperson said a statement would follow in due course. 

In Gibraltar, the Royal Gibraltar Police said it was in contact with investigating officers in Spain. 

“The RGP can confirm that there has been engagement with Spanish counterparts in relation to their ongoing investigation,” an RGP spokesperson told the Chronicle. 

