Gib registers property deals worth £366.5m during bear market, with all eyes now on treaty
Gibraltar’s real estate agencies closed deals worth £366.5m in total last financial year, during what seasoned professionals described as a downturn or realignment of the market after a post-Covid boom. Figures from the Office of Fair Trading [OFT] have shown that despite Gibraltar’s real estate sector being in a “bear market”, investors and locals alike...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here