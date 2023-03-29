Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib soldiers complete physical training instructor course

By Chronicle Staff
29th March 2023

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) has congratulated two soldiers on the completion of the All Arms Physical Training Instructors Course.

Lance Corporal (LCpl) Bowman and Private (Pte) Kent RG successfully completed the eight-week course at the Army School of Physical Training in Aldershot, United Kingdom.

Over 130 soldiers from various regiments started the course with 116 successfully completing it.

On completion of the course, the soldiers were awarded the coveted “Cross Swords” during the pass of parade, witnessed by the RG Quartermaster Sergeant Instructor, Warrant Officer Class 2 Hunt.

LCpl Bowman and Pte Kent will return to the Regiment with new leadership and coaching skills.

Most Read

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

William Hill Group businesses to pay record £19.2m for failures

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Travelling pianist visits Gibraltar

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Tipping to retire after two decades leading Gibraltar Finance

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sacramento meets Voice of Young People

29th March 2023

Local News
‘Public Order’ training for police recruits

29th March 2023

Local News
‘Frontier Pass’ holders can still bypass border queue after tunnel opens, Govt says

29th March 2023

Local News
Govt awards contracts worth £163.4m for ‘overdue’ affordable housing schemes

29th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023