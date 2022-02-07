Gib Talks, a thoughtful glimpse into life experience
GibTalks is a TED-style conference of talks featuring Gibraltarian speakers reflecting on their experiences and ideas. Stephen Neish reports on the opening session of this year’s conference. Nyreen Llamas: Learning how to fail Don’t fear failure. That in essence was the message contained in an address by Nyreen Llamas that opened the 2022 edition of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here