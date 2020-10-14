Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit Local News

Gib talks continue as Boris Johnson faces decision time on UK/EU negotiations

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2020

The latest round of technical talks on the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union were held in Gibraltar on Wednesday.

As on previous occasions, the meeting brought together negotiating teams from Gibraltar, the UK and Spain but no details were released on the content of the discussions.

The meeting, which had not been announced beforehand, was confirmed in a short two-line statement issued by No.6 Convent Place, which said both Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia had participated.

It added that the talks continued today in the Campo de Gibraltar, adding no further information.

The meeting in Gibraltar came as the UK and the EU continued their negotiations toward a UK/EU post-Brexit trade in Brussels ahead of a summit today of EU leaders.

Boris Johnson, who wanted to know by today whether a deal was possible, will decide whether to walk away or continue with Brexit negotiations after the European Council summit, Downing Street said.

Number 10 said progress has been made in discussions over the last few days – primarily in technical areas – but that differences still remain, namely over fishing rights.

Last night there were reports that the UK and EU would prolong Brexit talks past the UK’s self-imposed deadline to try bridge stubborn gaps holding up a new trade agreement.

The Prime Minister was due to speak to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel on Wednesday evening.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson would “need to take a decision on next steps” following the council meeting and in light of his conversation with Mrs von der Leyen.

The spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “Some progress has been made this week, primarily in technical areas of the negotiations, but there are still differences, with fisheries being the starkest.”

“We need to get the substance settled and not having a common text to work from has made progress doubly difficult.”

“The Prime Minister’s September 7 statement was very clear about the significance of October 15.”

“He will need to take a decision on next steps following the European Council in the light of his conversation with President von der Leyen, and on advice from his negotiating team.”

“I cannot prejudge what that decision will be.”

It is thought likely that a decision will be made on Friday.

Mr Johnson’s Europe adviser Lord Frost is taking part in negotiations in Brussels until the eve of the summit.

EU leaders will then discuss progress in the negotiations before dinner on Thursday.

In an invitation letter to council members, Mr Michel wrote: “It is in the interests of both sides to have an agreement in place before the end of the transition period. This cannot, however, happen at any price. The coming days are decisive.”

“I will invite our negotiator to update us on the latest developments. Key issues include, in particular, the level playing field, fisheries and governance.”

Mr Johnson said in September that there “needs to be an agreement with our European friends by the time of the European Council on October 15 if it’s going to be in force by the end of the year”.

He added: “So there is no sense in thinking about timelines that go beyond that point. If we can’t agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on.”

The transition period, which kept the UK aligned to the EU’s single market and customs union rules to allow trade to flow smoothly after Brexit, is due to expire at the end of the year.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

GDP welcomes new recruits

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

13 new Covid-19 cases reported

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Sustainability Awards winners announced

14th October 2020

Local News
Missing man found after 48-hour search

14th October 2020

Local News
Three Kings’ Cavalcade cancelled for first time in its history

14th October 2020

Local News
GSD calls on Govt to publish mental health audit and admit ‘systemic failures’

14th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020