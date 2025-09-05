Gib treaty ‘a qualitative leap forward’ for Campo, Albares says 

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar will represent “a qualitative leap forward” for the Campo area and its relations with Gibraltar, Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said this week.

Mr Albares was speaking on Spanish radio and said “the current forecast” is for the legal text of the treaty to be completed by the end of October.

Asked whether the border “fence will come down next year”, Mr Albares said that remained the goal.

“But it doesn’t depend exclusively on Spain, because it’s the Commission that drafts the text,” he said.

“Let’s not forget this is part of a broader agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

“And afterwards, there’s a process that, again, doesn’t depend only on Spain.”

“The text must go through the EU Council and the European Parliament, and those involve their own timelines.”

“But yes, that is our forecast.”

Mr Albares was quizzed on recent statements from Campo mayors, who have bemoaned what they describe as a lack of detail about the content of the treaty.

La Linea mayor Juan Franco this week called for more transparency and direct contact with officials in Madrid given the implications of the treaty on the neighbouring border city.

“Every time I’ve spoken with the mayor of La Línea, who I value and with whom I have a good relationship, he was pleased with the agreement,” Mr Albares said.

“And the day after the agreement, they came to Madrid, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

both the local officials and representatives of the entire civil society of the Campo de Gibraltar.”

“I have met with them on several occasions.”

“I shared all the details of the agreement with them and answered all their questions.”

“So I’m surprised when today… they seem to have forgotten what I told them.”

And he added: “They know everything.”

“They know that, roughly speaking, the timeline we are working with - which is the one provided to us by the European Commission - is that the agreement will be drafted by the end of October.”

“That agreement includes tearing down the fence and removing any physical barriers.”

Mr Albares said the treaty will represent “a genuine qualitative leap for the Campo de Gibraltar and a great opportunity” covering everything from mobility to indirect fiscal harmonisation, workers’ right and environmental standards.

“Above all, this is an agreement for coexistence and to offer a new future, a qualitative leap forward for the Campo de Gibraltar in its relationship with Gibraltar.”

Mr Albares is due to answer questions on the treaty during a session of the Spanish Congress on October 8.