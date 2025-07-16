Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Gib treaty ‘explicitly’ not about sovereignty, Commons told

By Chronicle Staff
16th July 2025

A clause in the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc will make it clear that the agreement is “explicitly” not about the Rock’s sovereignty, the UK Government’s Europe Minister, Stephen Doughty, said this week.

Mr Doughty was responding to a question from Conservative shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel, who asked about the potential impact of the treaty’s “sovereignty clause” on Gibraltar.

“The sovereignty clause safeguards UK sovereignty over Gibraltar,” Mr Doughty replied.

“It makes clear that the treaty is explicitly not about Gibraltar's sovereignty.”

“We are steadfast in our support for Gibraltar, which remains a critical part of our wider UK family.”

Mr Doughty also reaffirmed the UK’s double lock commitment.

“This Government is fully committed to the double lock: we will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another State against their freely and democratically expressed wishes,” he said.

“And we will never enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content.”

In other developments this week, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, met with EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and “discussed the next steps for the entry into force of the agreement regarding Gibraltar”, according to a post on his social media.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Chief Secretary’s circular draws Opposition criticism

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Concerns over ‘questionable payments’ trigger row on ‘spectre of favouritism or political patronage’

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Linda Alvarez appointed committee member of International Island Games Association

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Sports

Gib scoops team silver in ‘brutal’ Island Games triathlon

Sun 13th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
‘Treaty will deliver certainty, security and stability to Gibraltar’, Deputy Chief Minister tells Parliament

2nd July 2025

Brexit
Albares says Gibraltar agreement is ‘historic leap forward’

30th June 2025

Brexit
Commission defends bid to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

30th June 2025

Brexit
UK Govt quizzed in Parliament on Schengen checks and ‘hot pursuit’

27th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025