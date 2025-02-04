Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, expressed confidence on Tuesday that talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar would conclude successfully, adding negotiators “are agreed that we are going to get this deal” despite two remaining "sticking points".

Mr Albares was speaking during a wide-ranging interview on state broadcaster RTVE during which he reflected on global current affairs including the new Trump administration and conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

He was speaking hours after Sir Keir Starmer the became first British Prime Minister since Brexit to address a meeting of European Union leaders as he attended a summit dinner in Brussels on Monday night.

Sir Keir has vowed to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the EU and foster closer relations with the bloc, though he said rejoining the EU “is not going to happen”.

Quizzed on RTVE by Spanish journalists on the Gibraltar negotiation, Mr Albares was upbeat in his response.

"Right now, there's a particular issue on the free movement of people and another on the free movement of goods which are the last sticking points to us being able to reach agreement," the Spanish Foreign Minister said.

"What is comforting for me - because I am a great defender of this deal and I want to reach it - is that those of us who have to decide on this are agreed that we have to get there and reach agreement for Gibraltar."

"In other words, we are agreed that we are going to get this deal."

Mr Albares was asked too for his views on the UK’s decision to strengthen its ties with the EU after Brexit.

"I'm glad that the British Prime Minister has taken that decision,” he said.

"This is a time when all Europeans, both those in the European Union and those who unfortunately are outside, have to unite."

"The United Kingdom, even despite Brexit, continues to offer a lot of things to the European Union, and the European Union a lot of things to the United Kingdom."

"For example, in the area of Euro Atlantic security, or in in defence of multilateralism and free commerce."

"And therefore, I welcome that approach to become closer.”

“For Spain, which has the largest number of British expats in the whole of the European Union and a tight human and commercial relationship, this can only be beneficial for all.”

In Brussels on Monday, Sir Keir said the UK will “stay resolute” in its commitment to working with both the US and the EU as he insisted that Britain is “not choosing between” them.

The Prime Minister also said he has been clear that both relationships “are important to us”, when asked if he would be willing to water down the UK’s reset with the European bloc to keep Washington on side.

Sir Keir Starmer reiterated that the UK rejoining the EU is “not going to happen” but that a “better, closer relationship” on trade and security could be achieved as he arrived for dinner with leaders in Brussels.

Asked whether his attendance at the summit was the beginning of Britain rejoining the bloc, the Prime Minister told reporters: “On the question of rejoining the EU, that is not going to happen.”

“That question was answered when we had the referendum in the UK some years ago, so that’s settled.”

“But I do think that we can have a better, closer relationship when it comes to trade and security.”

On Tuesday morning on RTVE, Mr Albares was also asked whether the Trump administration's "aggressive" start to its term in office raised any concerns about the future of US bases in Rota and Morón.

"There's no indication on that," he replied.

"The US has made no mention of those two bases, which clearly contribute to Euro Atlantic security."

"So there's no concern or unease in that respect."