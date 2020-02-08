Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib turns away cruise ship with 89 suspected norovirus cases

Pic: Stephen Ignacio

By Chronicle Staff
8th February 2020

The Gibraltar Port Authority has turned away British cruise liner Spirit of Discovery due to a norovirus outbreak on board.
Some 89 suspected cases of norovirus have been recorded on board.
Norovirus is a contagious stomach virus, with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, nausea and stomach pain.
A Gibraltar Government spokesman stressed the norovirus symptoms are “not those of Coronavirus”.
“As it neared Gibraltar this morning, the cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery reported that, on board, it had 89 cases of suspected Norovirus,” a Government spokesman said.
“However, given the current situation, the vessel has been asked to continue to its next port of call, Southampton, without berthing at Gibraltar.”
The Government confirmed the cruise ship has 868 passengers and 513 crew on board.

Most Read

Local News

Local accountant arrested on suspicion of money laundering in cross-border investigation

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar establishes links to Morocco amid Brexit

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Local News

GBX moves to Estonia due to Brexit uncertainty

Wed 5th Feb, 2020

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibsport founder Tony Avellano dies aged 70

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar establishes links to Morocco amid Brexit

8th February 2020

Local News
Brexit will not affect Gib’s standard of living, says Sir Peter Caruana

8th February 2020

Local News
Gun Salute marks Queens accession to the throne

8th February 2020

Local News
Miss Gibraltar 2020 pageant open for entries

8th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020