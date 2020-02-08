Gib turns away cruise ship with 89 suspected norovirus cases

The Gibraltar Port Authority has turned away British cruise liner Spirit of Discovery due to a norovirus outbreak on board.

Some 89 suspected cases of norovirus have been recorded on board.

Norovirus is a contagious stomach virus, with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, nausea and stomach pain.

A Gibraltar Government spokesman stressed the norovirus symptoms are “not those of Coronavirus”.

“As it neared Gibraltar this morning, the cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery reported that, on board, it had 89 cases of suspected Norovirus,” a Government spokesman said.

“However, given the current situation, the vessel has been asked to continue to its next port of call, Southampton, without berthing at Gibraltar.”

The Government confirmed the cruise ship has 868 passengers and 513 crew on board.