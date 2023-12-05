Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Gib, UK and Spain continue treaty discussions in Malaga

Photo by Brian Reyes

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2023

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were in Malaga on Monday for treaty discussions with officials from the UK and Spain, ahead of the next formal round with the EU.

Also present at the meeting was Attorney General Michael Llamas.

“The formation of continuity Governments of the same political colours returned to office in Gibraltar and in Spain, after general elections in both places, has facilitated the continuation of the discussions from where they left off,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“This renewed contact is expected to continue between different parties and at different levels in the days and weeks ahead.”

No date has been announced yet for the next UK/EU round of negotiation.

In a separate development, the Spanish Government again said it was “fully committed” to reaching a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

The message came in a parliamentary response to questions from the Partido Popular asking for an update on the negotiation and how Madrid would protect Spanish workers in Gibraltar.

“The Government of Spain asserts that the post-Brexit negotiations on Gibraltar between the European Commission and the Government of the United Kingdom should culminate in an agreement that allows for the creation of a shared prosperity zone in Campo de Gibraltar,” the Spanish Government said in the response.

“The rights of Spaniards working in the colony are protected by the Protocol on Gibraltar of the Withdrawal Agreement of the United Kingdom from the European Union.”

“The Spanish Government is fully committed to ensuring that the negotiations conclude with a satisfactory agreement.”

Most Read

Local News

Table-top exercise rehearses ‘no deal’ response

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Local News

UK students would be ‘game changer’ for University of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Local News

Spanish fisherman case will return to court after a day of confusion and mixed rulings

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Local News

Online fraudster scams local out of over £10,000

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

28th November 2023

Brexit
No date yet for treaty talks, but all sides want to ‘move forward very quickly’

23rd November 2023

Brexit
UK reiterates Gibraltar ‘double-lock’ commitment at UN

11th October 2023

Brexit
UK/EU treaty must respect ‘decisions and choices’ of Gibraltarians, Cleverly says

1st October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023