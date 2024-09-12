Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib Uni Masters student explores medicinal potential of invasive seaweed

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
12th September 2024

Nell Cava handed in her thesis on seaweed recently after an intense one-year Master of Marine Science and Climate Change course at the University of Gibraltar. She picked as her topic the Pacific species of seaweed Rugulopteryx okamurae, which is invading not just Gibraltar’s seaboard but coastlines from Ceuta to the Azores. Ms Cava is...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Doughty signals ‘very realistic’ prospect of Gib treaty

Tue 10th Sep, 2024

Local News

Baby Cable Car takes top prize at Gibraltar’s National Day fancy dress competition

Tue 10th Sep, 2024

Local News

King Charles calls Gibraltar ‘a treasured member’ of UK family, as PM vows ‘no compromise’ on sovereignty

Tue 10th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Iranian migrant fails in second bid for release from custody pending deportation

12th September 2024

UK/Spain News
Spanish prosecutors urge Madrid to follow Gib’s lead and criminalise fuel logistics for drugs trade

7th September 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Cumbo and The Views of Gibraltar ...in the early days of photography

7th September 2024

Features
46 young achievers honoured at Duke of Edinburgh International Award Ceremony

6th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024