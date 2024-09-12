Gib Uni Masters student explores medicinal potential of invasive seaweed
Nell Cava handed in her thesis on seaweed recently after an intense one-year Master of Marine Science and Climate Change course at the University of Gibraltar. She picked as her topic the Pacific species of seaweed Rugulopteryx okamurae, which is invading not just Gibraltar’s seaboard but coastlines from Ceuta to the Azores. Ms Cava is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here