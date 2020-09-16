Gib Uni sees enrolments double this year

The University of Gibraltar has seen enrolments double this year to over 200 students, in part due to its offering of face-to-face classes.

With many universities across the globe turning to virtual classes as a result of social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, the University of Gibraltar’s small size has meant classes can still be held in person.

The University welcomed over 200 students during its enrolment week, marking a significant increase on last year where 120 enrolled.

The influx of students reflects the wider range of academic programmes offered by the University as well as its appeal for those looking for UK-aligned standards and face-to-face delivery.

The University has also seen some 20 international students enrol from countries including Canada, Guatemala, Germany, Nigeria, Italy, Austria, Netherlands, Morocco, Spain and the USA and some will be staying in the student accommodation.

“I am delighted to welcome our 2020/2021 cohort of students to the University of Gibraltar,” Vice-Chancellor Professor Catherine Bachleda said.

“It has been a unique year and seeing the excitement of so many new and returning students on campus during our welcome week highlights our purpose; the pursuit of shaping personal and professional futures through education, training and research.”

Professor Bachleda acknowledged some of the challenges faced across the higher education sector as a whole.

“Despite all the challenges affecting higher education institutions globally as a result of the pandemic I am pleased to say that our enrolments have more than doubled and we have the largest number of international students to date,” she said.

In order to welcome everyone on campus and settle them into life in Gibraltar, the University hosted a number of events which included beach volleyball and a walking tour of Gibraltar.

The University also published an ‘unofficial guide’ for new students.

The printed guide sees lawyer and author of the book ‘Youniversity: Gibraltar’s Guide to Studying at University’, Philip Vasquez turn his attention to writing a guide for students who may be unfamiliar with Gibraltar.

In the five years since its launch, the University has been developing its portfolio of courses and programmes.

Learning opportunities include professional and short courses, undergraduate degrees such as BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, BSC (Hons) Maritime Science, BBA (Hons) Bachelor of Business Administration and postgraduate programmes that include PGCE, the MBA, MSc in Marine Science and Climate Change, MA Leadership & Management and PhD research.