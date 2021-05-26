GIB warn of continuing online scams

Gibraltar International Bank is warning the public of email and SMS message scams circulating targeting customers.

Cyber fraudsters have created authentic looking ‘spoof’ emails or SMS messages asking customers to verify their email, phone numbers and security details on the banks’ online bank systems.

The fraudsters then invite customers to click on the link provided on a fake online banking system which mimics that of the Bank.

“After clicking on the link, customers are taken to a fake page that looks like the GIB online banking log-in page where the criminals ask for their banking details,” the bank said in a statement.

“The page is a fake online banking system which mimics the bank’s and has been created to fraudulently obtain customer details.”

GIB has reminded its customers to exercise great care and reminding them that they will never ask customers disclose their security details in full.

“If you receive any such request from anyone (even if they are using the GIB name and logo and appears to be genuine) then it is likely to be the work of fraudsters and always re-check the source of the email or SMS message to verify who the original sender was – if in doubt contact the Bank,” GIB said.

“GIB stresses to customers that they should not supply their security details in any circumstances and also to carefully check the details of the sender of any e-mail or SMS message.”

“If any customer has clicked on the link then they should report it to GIB immediately.”

“GIB takes these targeted attacks against its customers very seriously and it will work with law enforcement agencies to ensure appropriate action is pursued.”

“Sadly, financial fraud perpetrated by criminals is on the increase and the best defence is extreme caution with personal security details and never, ever revealing in full however genuine the e-mail scam may appear.”

GIB asks customers to contact 200 13900, Live Chat on their website or email gibraltar@gibintbank.gi if in any doubt with respect to any contact on email or SMS.