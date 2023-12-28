Gib-wide blackout due to voltage drop

Gibraltar saw a total blackout at 7.24am on Wednesday with GibElec’s initial findings pointing towards a voltage drop in their network.

A spokesman for GibElec said investigation works commenced immediately.

A team of engineers reviewed their systems and alarms to identify the potential cause, whilst engineers at the North Mole Power Station worked on getting all plant systems ready and generating engines restarted to commence the restoration process.

The restoration process commenced at 7.55am, with the power supply to all GibElec customers restored by 8.44am.

“Whilst the investigation works continue, initial findings point towards a voltage drop on our High Voltage network detected at our Mid Harbour Distribution Centre,” the spokesman said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”