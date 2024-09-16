Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib will not cross ‘fundamental red lines’ in treaty negotiations, Garcia tells Liberal Democrats

By Chronicle Staff
16th September 2024

There are fundamental red lines which the Gibraltar Government is not prepared to cross to achieve a UK/EU treaty, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has said at the Liberal Democrats annual party conference in Brighton.

Dr Garcia told the conference that Gibraltar prefers a treaty to govern its relationship with the European Union, but stressed certain red lines would not be crossed.

The Deputy Chief Minister told a Liberal Democrat audience that the Gibraltar treaty currently under negotiation was very different to the one that the UK had concluded for itself in 2020.

“Whereas the UK sought to put up barriers, checkpoints and controls to border fluidity, Gibraltar seeks to do the very opposite,” he said.

This event marks the start of the main political conference season in the United Kingdom.

The Government of Gibraltar will again host a reception at each of the main party conferences and, in addition to this, will man an exhibition stand.

“The atmosphere was very positive and the party was obviously buoyed by its electoral showing of over 70 seats,” Dr Garcia said.

“Gibraltar has many friends in the Liberal Democrats and it was very good to renew contact with old ones and to develop relationships with the many new MPs.”

“Lord Jeremy Purvis, the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson made a very supportive contribution during the very well attended Government reception, where he declared that the future of Gibraltar is in the hands of the people of Gibraltar.”

“I must thank Dominique Searle and the team at Gibraltar House for their ongoing lobbying efforts and indeed for ensuring that everything run so smoothly once again.”

The Liberal Democrat conference commenced on Saturday and will run until Tuesday.

It will be followed by the Labour Party conference which opens in Liverpool on Sunday and will provide the opportunity to engage, at that level, with the newly elected UK Government in this forum for the first time. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are set to gather in Birmingham from 29 September until 2 October.

The Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister, supported by other Ministers as necessary, will alternately address delegates at these different events, which will provide for contact with senior figures from across the Westminster political spectrum.

In Brighton, Dr Garcia participated in a discussion panel entitled ‘Small British Nations: What we want from the EU?’.

He outlined the position Gibraltar found itself in when the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

He was joined on the panel by Lord Purvis, Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs spokesperson in the House of Lords, and CEO of the European Movement Sir Nick Harvey.

The meeting was chaired by Baroness Lindsay Northover.

Most Read

Brexit

London meeting between Lammy and Albares is to understand Spanish treaty position, not to negotiate - FCDO

Sat 14th Sep, 2024

Local News

Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Local News

GSD raises concerns over plight of Queen’s Hotel residents

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mayor hosts Youth Commonwealth Association

16th September 2024

Local News
RGP warns fraudsters again making calls

16th September 2024

Local News
Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime

16th September 2024

Local News
GSD raises concerns over plight of Queen’s Hotel residents

16th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024