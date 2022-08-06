Gibair industrial action avoided as Bland and Unite agree over pay

Gibair industrial action set for Monday will no longer take place after the Bland Group and Unite the Union came to an agreement over pay.

A statement issued by Bland, which owns Gibair, confirmed an agreement had been established regarding the live pay dispute.

“Gibair employees will receive an increase in basic pay and employer pension contributions,” Bland said.

“In addition, Bland will conduct a review of specific roles over the coming weeks in close collaboration with Unite.”

“Bland was able to release the additional funding by reallocating resources internally and therefore no additional funding will be provided by HMGOG.”

“In light of this agreement, the pending industrial action has been withdrawn and the airport will return to operations as normal.”

Last week 11 commercial flights British Airways and easyJet flights were delayed as a result of action, leaving passengers stranded on the tarmac for hours.

On Tuesday, Unite had held a general meeting with its Gibair membership where it was agreed to propose a counter offer to the Bland Group of 6% increase in salaries for all staff including those on the minimum wage and a 2% increase

in employer pension contributions.