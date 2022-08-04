Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Gibair industrial action to resume as from Monday after negotiations breakdown

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
4th August 2022

Negotiations between Unite the Union and Gibair over pay have broken down, with ground handlers set to resume industrial action as from Monday, which will potentially lead to delays.

Ground handlers will again work "slow" and will not wear uniform, as the dispute remains unresolved.

Last week 11 commercial flights British Airways and easyJet flights were delayed as a result of action, leaving passengers stranded on the tarmac for hours.

The union urged the public make suitable travel arrangements due to the potential delays that will be caused as a result of the action arising from a lack of certainty to the recent counter offer.

Unite paused action last Friday due to an "improved offer" Gibair put to staff.

The Bland Group, which owns Gibair, proposed a 4% increase in salaries to all staff other than those on minimum wage, 2% increase in employer pension contributions, and those on minimum wage will be receiving an 8% increase as per legislation.

"On Tuesday, Unite held a general meeting with its Gibair membership where it was agreed to propose a counter offer to the Bland Group of 6% increase in salaries for all staff including those on the minimum wage and a 2% increase
in employer pension contributions," Unite said.

"The company had requested a pause to the action due to not being in a position to reach full agreement on the proposal to date."

"Staff have become incredibly frustrated over several months of numerous meetings with both HMGOG and the Bland Group
without the matter finalised."

Unite said it continues to be willing to work with all relevant stakeholders to bring about "a fair and negotiated settlement to all sides in this dispute".

