GIBFIBRE files planning application for new mobile network
GIBFIBRE has filed a planning application to install an array of masts and antennae for a new mobile network in Gibraltar. In a statement filed with the application, Sean Randall, Strategic Planning and Enterprise Sales Manager at GIBFIBRE, said the company had operated for some time in Gibraltar providing telecommunication services both to residents and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here