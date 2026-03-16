Gibraltar 60+ bring back silverware from Rome

Gibraltar’s walking footballers have once again returned home with silverware after an impressive victory at the first walking football tournament organised in Rome over the past weekend.

The competition was played in the 60+ category and featured six teams from Italy, one from Hungary, and Gibraltar’s own 60+ side. Gibraltar delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament, showing both resilience and quality against strong opposition.

In the preliminary round, Gibraltar recorded two wins and a draw from their three matches to comfortably progress to the knockout stages. They continued their strong form in the semi-final, edging past TC Perioli with a narrow but well-earned 1–0 victory.

The final saw Gibraltar take on Inv Cecina in another closely contested encounter. Once again, Gibraltar’s disciplined defending and clinical finishing proved decisive, with the team securing a 1–0 win to lift the trophy.

One of the defining moments of the final came from Gibraltar goalkeeper Menchi Lopez, who produced an outstanding save that proved crucial in preserving the lead and ultimately securing victory.

This latest success marks the second international tournament win for Gibraltar’s walking footballers, following their triumph in Paris in 2019.

The achievement reflects the dedication and passion within Gibraltar’s walking football community. For more than a decade, players aged 60 and over have trained and competed week in, week out, demonstrating a deep love for the game and a strong desire to represent Gibraltar with pride on the international stage.

Their continued success abroad stands as a testament to their perseverance and commitment, proudly flying Gibraltar’s flag with the support of the Gibraltar Football Association.