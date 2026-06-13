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Sat 13th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar 7s to play Estonia in semi finals

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By Stephen Ignacio
13th June 2026

After coming through their debut group matches unbeaten, Gibraltar 7s, competing in the Rugby Europe Conference 2 for the first time, will next face Estonia.

Victories against San Marino, followed by a comeback win over Montenegro and then a dominant performance against Bosnia & Herzegovina in their final group match, drew a line under Gibraltar’s impressive debut in international rugby.

Concerns that Gibraltar would struggle due to their lack of experience in official international competition were quickly put aside as the debutants grew in confidence and settled into the tournament.

They next face Estonia on Sunday morning in the semi-finals. Estonia arrive at this stage having finished second in their group. A 31-5 victory over Greece was followed by a 32-10 win against Kosovo. However, Estonia were beaten 28-15 by Slovakia in their final group match, a result Gibraltar will no doubt study closely ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final.

Gibraltar will be looking to book their place in the final, which will also be played tomorrow. However, securing a top-four finish on their debut appearance is already an achievement in itself.

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