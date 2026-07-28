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Tue 28th Jul, 2026

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Holly O'Shea lifts Commonwealth Games personal best as she improves Birmingham total

By Stephen Ignacio
28th July 2026

Holly O'Shea, Team Gibraltar's baton bearer during last Thursday's opening ceremony, had to wait until Tuesday evening to begin her Commonwealth Games competition.
Holly was to find herself at the centre of attention as the Commonwealth Games introduced all participating athletes one by one before the start of the competition.
O'Shea began with the Snatch, with her first lift seeing her successfully complete 74kg, followed by another successful attempt at 77kg before taking on 80kg in her third and final Snatch attempt.
The Gibraltar weightlifter sat at the bottom of the standings following the Snatch session, with Canada's Charlotte Simone setting a Games record after successfully lifting 108kg.
Holly then began the Clean and Jerk with a 93kg lift before successfully completing 96kg and then 100kg in her third and final attempt.
Her final Clean and Jerk lift brought her overall total to 180kg, surpassing her previous Commonwealth Games result of 171kg achieved in Birmingham.
She finished at the bottom of the final standings, although her overall result represented an improvement on her previous Commonwealth Games performance.

Women's Weightlifting Final
Rank Athlete CGA Snatch Clean & Jerk Total
1 Charlotte Simone CAN 108kg 132kg 240kg
2 Harjinder Kaur IND 101kg 126kg 227kg
3 Nya Phebe Hayman AUS 97kg 121kg 218kg
4 Ketty Lent MRI 97kg 120kg 217kg
5 Madeline Rosher SCO 97kg 117kg 214kg
6 Erin Barton ENG 91kg 119kg 210kg
7 Tenishia Thornton MLT 93kg 114kg 207kg
8 Laryne Jefferies RSA 90kg 106kg 196kg
9 Chloe Hood WAL 85kg 105kg 190kg
10 Holly O'Shea GIB 80kg 100kg 180kg
DNF Olivia Shalom Selemaia NZL — — —

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