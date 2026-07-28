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Tue 28th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Rush continues to rise up ranking table after another national record performance

By Stephen Ignacio
28th July 2026

With a personal and season's best of 24.50 seconds in the 200m, Ella Rush was hoping to improve her position in the heptathlon standings in what was the final event of the day.
Sitting in twelfth place overall from the 15 athletes after three events, Rush ranked among the top ten in the 200m based on the personal best times entered before the competition.
With only a short break between the shot put and the 200m, the athletes gathered in the indoor warm-up area to prepare for their races. It was an important period to maintain focus and avoid stiffening up after the previous event, particularly with heavy rain continuing to fall outside.
The first heat produced only two athletes who dipped below the 25-second mark, leaving everything to play for as the Gibraltar athlete took her place in the second heat.
There was an anxious start, with Australia's Tori West causing a false start before the race got underway.
Ella fell just short of her season's best, clocking 25.16 seconds to finish eighth in her heat and earn 872 points. However, her score was higher than that of her closest rival, Jersey's Lucy Woodward, who recorded a personal best of 25.25 seconds for 864 points.
With Canada's Hannah Blair also scoring fewer points than Rush, the Gibraltar athlete continued her steady climb up the standings, ending the day in eleventh place overall after four events.
Ella's time was also faster than the Gibraltar women's 200m national record listed on the GAAA official website, held by Sharon Mifsud Celecia since June 1991 with a time of 25.55 seconds. It was another performance that will further established her place in Gibraltar's record books, with her achievements coming while representing Team Gibraltar, although still to be ratified by the GAAA.

Heptathlon standings after four events
Pos Athlete CGA Total Points 100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200m
1 Katherine O'Connor NIR 3731 13.54 (1044) 1.82 (1003) 12.85 (717) 24.14 (967)
2 Jade O'Dowda ENG 3682 13.32 (1077) 1.79 (966) 13.28 (746) 24.93 (893)
3 Mia Scerri AUS 3560 14.05 (971) 1.73 (891) 13.87 (785) 24.72 (913)
4 Niamh Emerson ENG 3554 14.03 (974) 1.79 (966) 12.94 (723) 24.95 (891)
5 Tori West AUS 3517 13.55 (1043) 1.70 (855) 12.51 (695) 24.60 (924)
6 Anna McCauley NIR 3511 13.70 (1021) 1.73 (891) 12.13 (670) 24.55 (929)
7 Briana Stephenson NZL 3489 13.67 (1026) 1.73 (891) 11.96 (658) 24.71 (914)
8 Ellen Barber ENG 3486 13.74 (1015) 1.67 (818) 13.17 (739) 24.71 (914)
9 Maddie Wilson NZL 3465 14.28 (939) 1.82 (1003) 12.10 (668) 25.35 (855)
10 Sienna Macdonald CAN 3429 12.99 (1126) 1.64 (783) 11.21 (609) 24.74 (911)
11 Ella Rush GIB 3272 14.24 (945) 1.67 (818) 11.64 (637) 25.16 (872)
12 Hannah Blair CAN 3271 13.93 (988) 1.73 (891) 11.33 (617) 26.26 (775)
13 Lucy Woodward JEY 3235 14.05 (971) 1.64 (783) 11.33 (617) 25.25 (864)
14 Allie Routledge SCO 3102 14.20 (950) 1.67 (818) 10.13 (538) 26.01 (796)
15 Adele Mafogang Tenkeu CMR

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