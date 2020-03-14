Gibraltar Ambulance Service announces surge management plan

In preparation for a surge on 190 calls requesting EmergencyAmbulances during aCOVID-19 crisis, the Gibraltar Ambulance Service (GAS) will implement its Surge Management Plan.

The purpose of this plan is to ensure that at times when an Emergency Ambulance is unable to meet operational demand or it is likely to experience operational challenges, it will prioritise its resources to address those patients with greatest clinical need.

The plan splits 190 calls into two categories; category 1 reserved for life-threatening and emergency calls (list below)

Category 1 Calls: These include life-threatening and emergency calls: • Cardiac arrest • Heart attack • Persistent chest pain • Choking • Difficulty breathing • Severe allergic reaction • Loss of consciousness • Acute confused state • Head injury • Severe loss of blood • Severe burns and scalds • Convulsions • Drowning • Road Traffic Accident with injuries • Maternity emergencies

All other 190 calls requesting an EmergencyAmbulance may be transferred to a health professional who will provide advice.

“If to is not a life-threatening emergency and you or the person you are with does not need immediate medical attention, please consider other options before dialling 190,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“Please use our service wisely. Help us to help you.”