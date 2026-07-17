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Fri 17th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar and La Linea seek to ease border traffic during fair week

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By Chronicle Staff
17th July 2026

The Gibraltar Government and La Linea City Council are working together to ease traffic congestion at the border during La Linea fair week.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, spoke with the Mayor of La Linea, Juan Franco, on after concerns over delays for traffic leaving Gibraltar.

Both sides have agreed to work together to reduce disruption caused by the fair, which requires traffic to make a sharp left turn after crossing the border.

Multiple pedestrian crossings are also slowing the flow of vehicles through the single available lane.

Meetings are now being arranged between the traffic authorities in Gibraltar and La Linea to identify short-term measures to improve traffic flow during the fair.

The Government said longer-term traffic and pedestrian arrangements planned for the border in the coming months should help address similar issues more generally.

Mr Picardo said: “I was pleased to be able to call on Mayor Juan Franco this afternoon so that all possible avenues to alleviate the traffic flow issues we are experiencing on both sides of the border can be explored and acted on quickly.

“This is an example of the cross-border co-operation that has been brought about by the Treaty, and we are committed to working together to find solutions for the benefit of everyone who crosses our frontier every day.”

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