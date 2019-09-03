Gibraltar and Los Coloraos, a bond with a sad ending

- Over a week ago it was the 195th anniversary of the landing in Almeria of Los Coloraos, a group of liberal insurgents who had taken refuge in Gibraltar.

- The Rock even had a Spanish government of liberals in exile.



On August 22, 1824, about 50 men, known as Los Coloraos, because of the colour of their uniforms, landed on a beach in Almeria after having set sail from Gibraltar. They were liberals and were exiled on the Rock because of the persecution by the absolutist king of Spain, Ferdinand VII.

Two days later, 22 of them were shot without trial. Of the remainder, some died fighting the absolutist troops, while others managed to escape and ended up returning to Gibraltar.

Every 24 August, in homage to those who were summarily shot on that day, a commemoration is held at the Plaza de la Constitución in Almería, where there is a monument in their memory.

Shelter for a thousand liberals

Gibraltar was the closest and most usual place of refuge for Spanish liberals in the different periods in which they were persecuted in the first third of the 19th century: during the Peninsular War (1808-1814), the beginning of the Absolutist "Sexenio" (1814-1820) and the reinstatement of absolutism after the Liberal "Trienio" (1820-1823).

Juan Fuentes Aragonés, professor of the Universidad Complutense in Madrid, goes as far as to say, "Gibraltar was for some time the political capital of Spanish liberal emigration".

Around 1,000 liberal Spanish refugees have been recorded in Gibraltar in this period. A historian of the stature of Rafael Sánchez Mantero has published a list of their names and surnames, based on documentation prepared by Spanish consuls in Gibraltar and Gibraltar authorities. In addition to these people who settled on the Rock, there were around 650 who lived on boats anchored in the Bay of Gibraltar.

These refugees did not, in most cases, have many economic resources, so Aaron Cardozo, a distinguished Sephardic merchant of the city, whose palatial residence is now the City Hall of Gibraltar, created a "Junta" in Gibraltar of people willing to help them.

The Spanish authorities, through their consuls in Gibraltar, on several occasions requested the Governor of Gibraltar to hand over these exiled Spaniards, which the authorities on the Rock refused to do - in practice. As the Almeria historian Martín García Valverde tells us, they were advised by Gibraltar that their search and capture had been requested so that they could hide and avoid expulsion.



The Ominous Decade, the context of liberal exile in Gibraltar

Liberalism in nineteenth-century Spain suffered numerous difficulties in prevailing over the Ancien Régime or absolutism, particularly due to the refusal of King Ferdinand VII to accept the Constitution of 1812. Although he had assured that he would take the oath, when he returned to Spain from his exile in France, he abolished La Pepa (so called because the Constitution had been proclaimed on St Joseph's day) and began an intense persecution of the liberals, only interrupted by the Liberal "Trienio", until 1823, when the French military intervention overthrew the liberals again, and ushered in the ten years called the "Década Ominosa".

In this period, there was a parallel, liberal Spanish government in exile. Its ministers, led by Espoz y Mina from London, were divided between two very specific geographical points. The cabinet consisted of seven ministers, of which there were three in London and the remainder in Gibraltar.

The government in Gibraltar consisted of José Núñez Arenas (Ministry of the Peninsula), López Baños (Treasury), Salvador Martínez Muñoz (War) and Díaz Morales (Navy). This demonstrated the importance of Gibraltar for the organisation of the Spanish liberals.

Los Coloraos, Gibraltar as an operational base and point of departure

The Coloraos were so nicknamed because of their uniforms, which like many other items, such as ammunition, gunpowder or food, they had bought in Gibraltar. The uniform was that of the British Royal Marines, according to García Valverde: "they came with an English marine infantry jacket, red, green lapels, white trousers and hats with red and white feathers".

Under the command of Colonel Pablo Iglesias González, Los Coloraos landed on the 22nd and proclaimed the need to restore the Constitution of 1812. They did not gain popular support and were soon persecuted. In this persecution, they had to face the troops of Fernando VII, who caused several casualties among Los Coloraos.

Those who were able to escape were captured shortly after, and on August 24, 22 of them were shot without trial. Iglesias was condemned in Madrid to be hanged, after a long trial.

The liberals who had gone into exile in Gibraltar could not return to Spain with certain guarantees until the amnesties of 1832 and 1833. During these years, the Rock "had been an immediate refuge and a gateway for a good part of the political emigration of the last decade of Fernando VII's reign".





