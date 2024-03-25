Gibraltar and Sierra Leone seek UK backing to explore investment opportunities
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is assessing a joint request from Sierra Leone and Gibraltar to include the Rock in a bilateral investment treaty between the UK and the West African state. Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, said extending the treaty to Gibraltar could open opportunities for investors to set up...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here