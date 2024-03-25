Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar and Sierra Leone seek UK backing to explore investment opportunities

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2024

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is assessing a joint request from Sierra Leone and Gibraltar to include the Rock in a bilateral investment treaty between the UK and the West African state. Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, said extending the treaty to Gibraltar could open opportunities for investors to set up...

