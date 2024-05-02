Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Gibraltar and UK ministers discuss Treaty work and contingency planning

By Chronicle Staff
2nd May 2024

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, today met with the UK Minister for Americas, Caribbean and Overseas Territories David Rutley, who has responsibility for Gibraltar, in the No-Negotiated Outcome (NNO) Board over Teams.

Mr Rutley and Dr Garcia first met last year during the Joint Ministerial Council of the UK Overseas Territories which took place in London.

“The Government of Gibraltar has been working hand-in-glove with HM Government in London throughout the negotiation process,” said Dr Garcia.

“We remain fully committed to concluding an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.”

“This will help to increase further still the level of shared prosperity which already exists between Gibraltar and the surrounding region of Spain.”

“Today, we also agreed it was important to continue to prepare for the alternative as much as we can.”

