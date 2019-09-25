Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Archivist attends APEF Meeting in Helsinki

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2019

Gibraltar Archivist Anthony Pitaluga attended a meeting of the Assembly of Associates and the Governing Board of the Archives Portal Europe Foundation (APEF) at the National Archives of Finland in Helsinki last week.

The APEF is an International team working to create a one-stop web service to make European archives as accessible as possible. Mr Pitaluga, representing the Gibraltar National Archives, is a full member of the APEF.

As such, his duties are to:
• Help to shape the future of the largest online aggregator of European archival material;
• Contribute to maintaining and managing the Archives Portal Europe by maintaining, updating, expanding and improving the accessibility of the (meta)data available in the Archives Portal Europe;
• Contribute to maintaining and enhancing the infrastructure of the Archives Portal Europe to the benefit of its associates, content providers and users.

Mr Pitaluga presented plaques to both the National Archives of Finland and to the President and Chairman of the APEF on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar.

“On the 50th Anniversary of the Gibraltar National Archives and its predecessor institution the Gibraltar Government Archives, it gives me great pleasure to be able to represent the GNA and Gibraltar as an associate of the assembly of the Archives Portal Europe Foundation,” said Mr Pitaluga.

“In this role I am helping shape the future of the largest online aggregator of European archival material, firmly placing Gibraltar at the core of all things archival within the extensive family of European National and State Archival Institutions.”

“Being the smallest of all the APEF nations, the unprecedented number of contacts I’ve made with top level officials from institutions all over Europe will no doubt prove very advantageous for the GNA and Gibraltar going forward into the digital age and the second decade of the 21st Century.”

“I am already contributing to maintaining and enhancing, particularly on the technical/digital infrastructure of the APEF, to the benefit of its associates, content providers and users around Europe and the World.”

