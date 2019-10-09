Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar at 55th MedCruise General Assembly

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2019

Gibraltar participated in the 55th MedCruise General Assembly held in Antibes, France last week.

MedCruise is the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports and a General Assembly is held twice a year to discuss issues affecting the industry in the Mediterranean and adjoining seas.

Gibraltar was represented by the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

During the General Assembly, MedCruise member representatives together with other guests discussed the latest developments in the cruise industry.

All regular and associate members, including the team from Gibraltar, held B2B meetings with cruise line executives and members of the international press specialising in the cruise industry.

“Our constant dialogue with the industry is vital in keeping Gibraltar’s position as one of the most prominent cruise ports in the Western Mediterranean,” said the caretaker minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi.

“The industry continues to grow and faces many challenges in what is the second largest cruise region in the world. As Gibraltar has seen in the past, having hosted the event on two occasions, the MedCruise general assemblies are a very effective way to present Gibraltar’s products and services to the cruise industry and with a place on the Board of the Association we can maintain a strong presence in the industry,” he added.

