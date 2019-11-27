Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar at the FPA Awards in London

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2019

The minister for digital and financial services, Albert Isola was in London last Monday to represent HM Government of Gibraltar at the Foreign Press Association Awards Ceremony.

The Government of Gibraltar is one of the main sponsors of the event held annually which brings together international journalists based in London from all over the world.

The Gibraltar Prize was awarded to the winner of the “TV News Story of the Year” which were the team from BBC News covering the separation of the Uigher and other Muslim families in Western China.

Also attending the Ceremony with Mr Isola were former Governor of Gibraltar Sir Robert Fulton, Gareth Flower, Dominique Searle, Clive Golt, Tim Haynes and a number of international journalists.

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

DPC hears resident’s plea over noisy Waterport Terrace gate

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar represented in London at Jewish Remembrance service

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK’s ambassador to Morocco says Gibraltar ‘has a role to play’ in future relations

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar at the FPA Awards in London

27th November 2019

Local News
RAF STEM team visits local schools

27th November 2019

Local News
GDP benefits from significant investment by the MOD

27th November 2019

Local News
Gibraltar students visit UK institutions and Commonwealth organisations

27th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019