Gibraltar at the FPA Awards in London

The minister for digital and financial services, Albert Isola was in London last Monday to represent HM Government of Gibraltar at the Foreign Press Association Awards Ceremony.

The Government of Gibraltar is one of the main sponsors of the event held annually which brings together international journalists based in London from all over the world.

The Gibraltar Prize was awarded to the winner of the “TV News Story of the Year” which were the team from BBC News covering the separation of the Uigher and other Muslim families in Western China.

Also attending the Ceremony with Mr Isola were former Governor of Gibraltar Sir Robert Fulton, Gareth Flower, Dominique Searle, Clive Golt, Tim Haynes and a number of international journalists.