Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar attends British Overseas Territories asylum network meeting

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2025

The Head of the Civil Status and Registration Office, Karl Triay, represented the Government of Gibraltar at the Asylum Network for Overseas Territories in London on March 26 and 27.

The event, hosted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the UK Home Office, brought together representatives from Overseas Territories to share best practices and enhance collaboration on asylum related processes.

The initiative aims to create a strong network to facilitate problem solving and knowledge sharing in this area.

Mr Triay said: “This was an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and develop a cooperative framework for asylum procedures across the Overseas Territories.”

“By working together, we can strengthen our individual approaches and build more robust processes. I look forward to continued collaboration with our colleagues across the network.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, welcomed the initiative, stating: “Gibraltar remains committed to playing its part in ensuring effective systems.

“The establishment of this network will foster greater cooperation between the Overseas Territories, enabling us to share expertise and support each other in managing this important workstream.”

Most Read

Local News

Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

‘Andrew Tate is in the classroom’

Tue 1st Apr, 2025

Features

35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Works underway to open former Garrison Prison for tourist ‘dungeon experience’

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Moroccan choir to perform in Gibraltar

2nd April 2025

Local News
Youth Arts Jamboree 2025 engages young people in creative activities

2nd April 2025

Local News
Plans submitted to refurbish Ragged Staff Magazine for commercial storage

2nd April 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust announces 36th Annual Painting Competition

2nd April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025