Gibraltar attends British Overseas Territories asylum network meeting

The Head of the Civil Status and Registration Office, Karl Triay, represented the Government of Gibraltar at the Asylum Network for Overseas Territories in London on March 26 and 27.

The event, hosted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the UK Home Office, brought together representatives from Overseas Territories to share best practices and enhance collaboration on asylum related processes.

The initiative aims to create a strong network to facilitate problem solving and knowledge sharing in this area.

Mr Triay said: “This was an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and develop a cooperative framework for asylum procedures across the Overseas Territories.”

“By working together, we can strengthen our individual approaches and build more robust processes. I look forward to continued collaboration with our colleagues across the network.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, welcomed the initiative, stating: “Gibraltar remains committed to playing its part in ensuring effective systems.

“The establishment of this network will foster greater cooperation between the Overseas Territories, enabling us to share expertise and support each other in managing this important workstream.”