Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar attends high level financial crime meetings in Miami

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2024

The Government this week sent representatives to participate in the ‘Illicit Finance Dialogue’ in Miami, a high-level meeting focused on combatting illicit financial flows. 

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts by the United Kingdom and its Overseas Territories to tackle financial crime and serves as a key step for the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) set for November 2024.  

Hosted by the Government of the Cayman Islands and co-chaired with the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), the three-day meeting aimed to enhance cooperation between the UK and its OTs.  

The meeting builds on the agreement made during the Joint Ministerial Council in November 2023, where UK and OT ministers committed to establishing a ministerial-level dialogue to address financial crime.  

Gibraltar made several contributions to the meeting by presenting on a variety of critical topics.  

The Director of the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) Edgar Lopez, and Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) Technical Specialist Justin Montovio, jointly presented on Crypto Regulation and Crypto Crime Threats, sharing insights on Gibraltar’s robust regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and emerging threats in the crypto crime space.  

Mr Lopez also presented on the GFIU’s Outreach and Engagement program, Project Nexus, highlighting its innovative approach to raising awareness through technology, offering a detailed overview of how it uses digital tools to increase understanding of both current and emerging financial crime threats.  

Gibraltar provided an overview of the Quad Island Forum, a collaborative initiative involving Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man Financial Intelligence Units.  

The presentation focused on how collaborative regional models like this can improve interoperability and strengthen collective efforts to combat financial crime across like-minded jurisdictions.  

The Ministry of Justice was represented by Charles Avellano, who attended the meeting as part of the Ministry’s proactive approach to networking and fostering stronger relationships with the United Kingdom and other Overseas Territories. This is part of the Ministry’s commitment to expanding its network across all its areas of responsibility.  

In addition to Gibraltar, government officials from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, the Turks and Caicos Islands, St. Helena and the United Kingdom were in attendance. 

The outcomes of this high-level meeting will inform the discussions at the upcoming JMC in London, where further steps to enhance financial cooperation and integrity will be addressed.  

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “As an international financial centre, Gibraltar remains steadfast in its commitment to combating financial crime, upholding strict sanctions compliance and adhering to FATF standards.” 

“I welcome the significant contributions made by the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, particularly in the areas of crypto regulation and addressing the growing threats posed by crypto crime.” 

“The GFIU’s Project Nexus outreach and engagement program further highlights Gibraltar’s forward-thinking approach to raising awareness of both current and emerging financial crime threats. These presentations at the Illicit Finance Dialogue underscore Gibraltar’s proactive approach and expertise in these critical areas.”  

“We also welcome the strengthened relationship between Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, and our fellow Overseas Territories.” 

“This collaborative framework is vital in our collective efforts to tackle financial crime on all fronts, ensuring that we work together effectively to counter the increasingly sophisticated challenges posed by criminal networks.” 

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Paola Hewitt donates 52 handcrafted blankets to elderly residents in memory of late mother

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Tit-for-tat immigration controls cause rush hour border chaos

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Friday border chaos puts focus on treaty talks as CM warns against Spanish ‘pressure tactics’

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mein Schiff 7 makes its inaugural call to Gibraltar

14th October 2024

Local News
Second phase of Main Street barrier art project commences

14th October 2024

Local News
Santos and Arias-Vasquez visit apprentices at Government Training Centre

14th October 2024

Local News
Feetham hosts youth engagement event with Bullish CEO Tom Farley

14th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024