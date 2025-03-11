Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Mar, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar attends the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories Sanctions Forum 2025

By Chronicle Staff
11th March 2025

Officials from the Ministry of Justice participated in the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories (CDOT) Sanctions Forum 2025, which took place last week at Lancaster House in London.

Hosted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the forum provided a key platform for continued engagement between the UK, Crown Dependencies, and Overseas Territories on sanctions implementation and enforcement.

The event allowed Gibraltar to liaise with UK officials and attending delegates, reaffirming its commitment to the international fight against sanctions evasion, said a statement from the Government.

The forum also provided additional insights into licence applications, and covered key developments in sanctions enforcement, with valuable contributions from OFSI, the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI), and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

On March 6, a tabletop exercise led by Sanctions SOS provided a practical opportunity for delegates to work through real-life sanctions-related scenarios, reinforcing the importance of interjurisdictional cooperation in tackling complex challenges.

The exercise allowed participants to assess the systems and mechanisms in place across different jurisdictions, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to sanctions implementation and enforcement.

The Ministry of Justice officials in attendance were also given the opportunity to discuss communications strategies with OFSI officials.

According to the Government statement, the delegation found the forum to be highly insightful and will look to share information obtained across all relevant agencies and authorities as part of the Ministry of Justice’s ongoing coordination efforts.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said that Gibraltar remains committed to playing its part in safeguarding the international financial system from abuse.

“The exchange of expertise and practical cooperation at this forum is invaluable in ensuring we remain agile and effective in tackling sanctions evasion,” he said.

“We always welcome the opportunity to strengthen ties with our counterparts and continue to work closely with UK officials as well as our partners at the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories to uphold the highest standards of sanctions compliance and enforcement.”

