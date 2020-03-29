Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 29th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar bans ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 tests

STOCK PHOTO. Pic: Pixabay/leo2014

By Chronicle Staff
29th March 2020

Gibraltar is banning the importation of all Covid-19 tests, except those obtained through the Gibraltar Health Authority.

“The move aims to maintain quality and stop the entry of tests that would be unreliable,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“If people are falsely informed that they do not, or indeed, have Covid-19 or have been infected in the past, this might adversely affect their compliance with social distancing measures.”

“Ultimately, it could lead to the collapse of the GHA and the unnecessary suffering and deaths of people who would not have died if the GHA was still functional.”

“We must reduce the curve. We must save the GHA. We must save the lives of our friends and relatives.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Soldiers help GHA with Covid-19 logistics after MACA request

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Department of Education's Secondary Home Learning programme starts Monday

29th March 2020

Local News
GibDock donates protective equipment to GHA

29th March 2020

Local News
Virus crisis declared 'major incident' as cases rise

28th March 2020

Local News
Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

28th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020