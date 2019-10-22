Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar-based climber aims for summit of Ama Dablam

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd October 2019

Locally-based climber Simon Kirkpatrick is currently climbing Ama Dablam in the Himalayas in a bid to place the Gibraltar flag on the summit of the mountain.

In fact, if all goes according to plan, he will climb both Ama Dablam and Island Peak.

Mr Kirkpatrick arrived in Kathmandu last Sunday and made good progress on his journey so far. On Thursday he was in Namche Bazaar where he got his first good view of Mount Everest and Ama Dablam.

On Friday he advanced through the Khumbu to Pangboche and he reached Ama Dablam base camp on Saturday.

When he reached there, he told the Chronicle that there were good views initially but then snow soon returned as did a storm.

He spent the past two days and will spend the next eight preparing for the accent with camp rotations. This gives him plenty of time for the weather to improve he said.

Mr Kirkpatrick has been climbing since 1983 and while he is not originally from Gibraltar, he has lived here for over 30 years.

It is because of his affection for Gibraltar that he wants to place a flag on the top of the mountain.

Mr Kirkpatrick is raising money for Cancer relief Gibraltar, to donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-kirkpatrick1?fbclid=IwAR3OFb2hf5N_vcH8OL7Yc0lnPK3QJLNDU08Mn2HPU7ZtYyAavXvlDieIIQw

Most Read

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar heads to the polls

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Relay for Life raises ‘record breaking’ £94,000

22nd October 2019

Local News
Three local restaurants featured in UK food guide

22nd October 2019

Local News
German broadcaster films opening scene of romantic movie in Gibraltar

22nd October 2019

Local News
CM announces new ministerial portfolios

22nd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019