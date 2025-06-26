Gibraltar basketball to face Wales

The Gibraltar Basketball national team will be facing Wales this weekend in a triple match weekend.

Preparing for this international duties across the various categories in FIBA events, and under the management of Stuart Felices, the senior men’s team will have a chance to test themselves against what is expected to be a strong Wales team. Giving Mr Felices a chance to try out new players and new ideas.

“At this time next year Gibraltar’s National Men will be playing in the FIBA Europe Small Countries Championship. Recently appointed Head Coach Stuart Felice has already started preparing for that event. He has had no less than 22 players bidding for a place in the 12 next June.

“Their first test will be three home matches against Wales this weekend. A mixed bag of 19 players will face the always tough team from the Principality.

“These include eight players who will be playing in the Senior selection for the first time: Rafa Aradas, Kaylen Balloqui, Seb Cassaglia, Matvey Celecia, Louis Dalmedo, Javi Guerra, Jessie Lagares and Jamie Mesilio. The 11 who have are John Cassaglia, Callum Culross, Mo El Yettefti, Alex Garcia, Dylan Gomez, Jamie McGrail, Roydon Reyes, Michael Rodriguez, Callum Vinales, Andrew Yeats and Thomas Yome.”

Stuart Felice has appointed Raul Garcia as his Assistant, and for these three matches has invited Abdul Afrah (Friday), Angel Guerrero (Saturday) and Gareth Balban (Sunday) to be additional coaches.

The matches, at the TSH on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, tip-off at 7:30 pm. Entrance is free.