Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar basketball to face Wales

By Stephen Ignacio
26th June 2025

The Gibraltar Basketball national team will be facing Wales this weekend in a triple match weekend.
Preparing for this international duties across the various categories in FIBA events, and under the management of Stuart Felices, the senior men’s team will have a chance to test themselves against what is expected to be a strong Wales team. Giving Mr Felices a chance to try out new players and new ideas.
“At this time next year Gibraltar’s National Men will be playing in the FIBA Europe Small Countries Championship. Recently appointed Head Coach Stuart Felice has already started preparing for that event. He has had no less than 22 players bidding for a place in the 12 next June.
“Their first test will be three home matches against Wales this weekend. A mixed bag of 19 players will face the always tough team from the Principality.
“These include eight players who will be playing in the Senior selection for the first time: Rafa Aradas, Kaylen Balloqui, Seb Cassaglia, Matvey Celecia, Louis Dalmedo, Javi Guerra, Jessie Lagares and Jamie Mesilio. The 11 who have are John Cassaglia, Callum Culross, Mo El Yettefti, Alex Garcia, Dylan Gomez, Jamie McGrail, Roydon Reyes, Michael Rodriguez, Callum Vinales, Andrew Yeats and Thomas Yome.”
Stuart Felice has appointed Raul Garcia as his Assistant, and for these three matches has invited Abdul Afrah (Friday), Angel Guerrero (Saturday) and Gareth Balban (Sunday) to be additional coaches.

The matches, at the TSH on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, tip-off at 7:30 pm. Entrance is free.

Most Read

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Local News

Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

Drama in bay as supply vessel bursts into flames

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Chamber raises concerns over proposed public sector pay increase

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
PENINSULA RACING AND TEAM NIKA SHARE THE 44CUP MARSTRAND LIMELIGHT

26th June 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Open 2025 PSA squash tournament – Day 1 report

26th June 2025

Sports
Gibraltar clubs face tough start to European competitions

26th June 2025

Sports
Brooklyn Messengers claim league title

26th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025