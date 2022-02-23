Gibraltar begins shredding rubbish to ease 6,000-ton backlog
The Gibraltar Government has begun shredding and compacting rubbish amid continued delays obtaining permits to export it to Spanish recycling centres. Up to 6,000 tons of municipal waste and bulky items have built up in recent weeks due to delays with the paperwork, which arise as a result of Gibraltar’s departure from the EU. Officials...
