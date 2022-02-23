Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar begins shredding rubbish to ease 6,000-ton backlog

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2022

The Gibraltar Government has begun shredding and compacting rubbish amid continued delays obtaining permits to export it to Spanish recycling centres. Up to 6,000 tons of municipal waste and bulky items have built up in recent weeks due to delays with the paperwork, which arise as a result of Gibraltar’s departure from the EU. Officials...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gib skydiver embraces freefall challenge at age 80

Wed 23rd Feb, 2022

Local News

‘Logistical nightmare’ as 32-tonne artillery piece is recovered ready for restoration

Wed 16th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Cross-border transport companies uneasy as they await details of permit changes

Mon 21st Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib skydiver embraces freefall challenge at age 80

23rd February 2022

Local News
Spanish trawler captain acquitted of illegal fishing with nets

23rd February 2022

Features
Nautilus Project’s Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon collects 685kg of rubbish

22nd February 2022

Features
The time of the eagle

21st February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022