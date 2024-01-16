Gibraltar Body Art Festival selects winners
The Gibraltar Face and Body Art Association held its 6th annual online Christmas competition over the holiday period with Christina Carelli taking the top prize.
A spokesperson for the association said that the judge, Ulianka Maksymiuk, had an “extremely difficult task” picking the winner from the nearly 50 entries from Gibraltar and around the world.
Winner: Artist Christina Carelli Model: Elena Bisortole
Runner up: Carleen Adorn
Runner up: Barbara Wegener
Runner up: Ilaria Fumarola
Runner up: Svetlana Tatarkina
Runner up: Serena Dalla Torre and Anna Penazzo
Honourable Mention:
Chiara Martini
Honourable Mention:
Ilaria Camplani
Honourable Mention:
Michael Addink