Tue 16th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Body Art Festival selects winners

By Chronicle Staff
16th January 2024

The Gibraltar Face and Body Art Association held its 6th annual online Christmas competition over the holiday period with Christina Carelli taking the top prize.

A spokesperson for the association said that the judge, Ulianka Maksymiuk, had an “extremely difficult task” picking the winner from the nearly 50 entries from Gibraltar and around the world.

Winner: Artist Christina Carelli Model: Elena Bisortole

Runner up: Carleen Adorn

Runner up: Barbara Wegener

Runner up: Ilaria Fumarola

Runner up: Svetlana Tatarkina

Runner up: Serena Dalla Torre and Anna Penazzo

Honourable Mention:
Chiara Martini

Honourable Mention:
Ilaria Camplani

Honourable Mention:
Michael Addink

