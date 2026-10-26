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Mon 26th Oct, 2026

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Sports

St Joseph maintain top spot ahead of crucial clash with Magpies

By Stephen Ignacio
26th October 2026

St Joseph extended their winning run to six matches with a commanding 5-0 victory over College 1975 on Sunday afternoon, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season as the battle at the top of the table intensifies.

The Blues took to the field knowing they were just two points ahead of Lincoln Red Imps, while Magpies had moved to the top of the table the previous day. With little room for error, St Joseph made their intentions clear from the outset, taking control early and leaving College 1975 with little opportunity to respond.

Perez Sanchez opened the scoring in the fifth minute before doubling his tally nine minutes later to put St Joseph firmly in command.

The pressure continued, with James Coombes making it 3-0 in the 26th minute after running through to finish and further underline St Joseph's dominance.

There was little doubt about the outcome as the Blues controlled proceedings and secured the three points. Two second-half goals from Taufek completed the 5-0 victory, sending another message to their title rivals that St Joseph intend to remain firmly in the race for their first league title.

Still yet to drop a point, the Blues now face their biggest test of the season when they take on Magpies this weekend.

With just one point separating the two sides and Lincoln Red Imps a further point behind, the meeting could have significant implications for the title race. St Joseph will be looking to secure all three points to maintain their advantage and keep their unbeaten run intact.

A defeat could see the Blues slip to third should Lincoln Red Imps take care of bottom-placed Hound Dogs, giving the Imps an opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

For St Joseph, the challenge is clear: maintain their consistency and ensure that their impressive start translates into a sustained title challenge.

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