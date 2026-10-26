Lincoln Red Imps keep their title challenge open with win over Lions

Lincoln Red Imps 3-0 Lions Gibraltar

Lincoln Red Imps secured the points with a 3-0 victory over Lions, gradually taking control of the match after a slow start and punishing their opponents for failing to make the most of their opportunities.

The Imps began cautiously, allowing Lions to play while keeping their defensive shape and giving little away. Gradually, Lincoln increased the tempo and pushed their lines further forward, while Lions struggled to find a way through a well-drilled defence.

Lions had an opportunity in the 10th minute, but their corner delivery and subsequent header were cleared. Two minutes later, Lincoln goalkeeper Santana produced a good save.

These were the moments when Lions needed to test Lincoln's defence, but their inability to capitalise was to cost them dearly, particularly given the questions already being asked about their effectiveness in front of goal this season.

Lincoln took the lead in the 21st minute. A free kick won halfway inside the Lions half was swung into the box, where Sosa headed the ball into the path of Rutjen, who was left unmarked to tap home.

The goal reflected Lincoln's growing control, with the Imps doing the basics well while their opponents struggled to turn possession into meaningful opportunities.

Lincoln's squad rotation was also evident. The Imps were entering their third consecutive week of playing both weekend and midweek matches because of their involvement in the Conference League's league phase. While rotating players offers greater depth across the squad, changes from one match to the next can bring early challenges as players adapt to different combinations.

Lions continued to push for an equaliser, playing with urgency in an attempt to unsettle Lincoln. However, their approach failed to produce the desired result, with the match becoming stop-start for a spell.

On 36 minutes, Lincoln punished them again. A break down the left flank saw the Imps get beyond the Lions defence, with the ball played into Kike's path. Stretching to reach it, he managed to deflect it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Both Kike and Toledano had been left unmarked as they ran forward to meet the pass.

Lincoln went into the second half with a comfortable advantage and did not need to alter their approach significantly. They controlled the pace, increasing the tempo when required and slowing the game down when it suited them, while Lions struggled to find a way back into the contest.

Garcia Montero added a third in the 84th minute, using his instep from just outside the six-yard box to direct Idrissi's pass goalwards and complete the scoring.

The victory keeps Lincoln's challenge for the league title on track as they seek to repeat last season's success. The Imps previously climbed above St Joseph's after their European campaign ended, and securing points while their squad faces a demanding schedule remains crucial.

With another Conference League fixture against Hajduk Split on Thursday, Lincoln continue to balance domestic ambitions with European commitments. Their ability to collect points during a six-week period featuring two matches a week could prove decisive in keeping them in contention.

Lions season continues to falter now fourth from the bottom with just seven points from seven matches.