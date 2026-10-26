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Mon 26th Oct, 2026

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Sports

U15s record first World Cup win

By Stephen Ignacio
26th October 2026

Gibraltar’s U15s made yet more history as they recorded the country’s first-ever win in a World Cup tournament.
The U15s had already set the bar high after drawing with Seychelles the previous day.
Although their first match on Monday morning ended in a 3-1 defeat against South American side Paraguay, the U15s put the loss behind them later in the day as they took on Tahiti.
Gibraltar came away with a 2-0 victory, securing a historic first World Cup win.
Gibraltar have been competing in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup, which is being hosted in Azerbaijan.
With both the Seychelles and Tahiti haing also lost to Paraguay and Bolivia, Gibraltar’s win against Tahiti secured them four points against Tahiti’s three and the Seychelles one. Tahiti having beaten Seychelles earlier in the day making their match against Gibraltar a fight for third place in the group.
The next round of matches will be played on Wednesday. Teams drawn into different tiers depending on how they finished in their group. Although the final tiers have yet to be confirmed Gibraltar could be competing to finish in the top 96 from 189, with a chance to finish in the top 70. FIFA has yet to publish the next phase of the tournament.

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