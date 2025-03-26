Gibraltar Cardiac Association donates Doppler ultrasound device to GHA

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association has donated a Doppler ultrasound device to the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) to support heart patients at the Primary Care Centre.

The official presentation took place on Monday, attended by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the GHA Director General, Kevin McGee.

The Doppler device is a non-invasive medical tool that uses ultrasound waves to measure blood flow in arteries and veins, assisting in the early detection of vascular issues.

Gibraltar Cardiac Association Chairperson, Suyenne Perez Catania, said: “We are pleased to donate this Doppler to the Primary Care Centre as we had been informed that they were in need of a new one.”

“This equipment will aid healthcare professionals in assessing blood flow and circulation more effectively, allowing for earlier detection of vascular issues.”

“By supporting the PCC with this vital device, we hope to enhance patient care and contribute to better cardiovascular health outcomes in our community.”

Mr McGee thanked the association for its generosity, stating: “We would like to thank the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for another display of generosity in donating a very useful clinical instrument that health professionals in the PCC will put to good use with patients.”

“We are delighted to continue our close partnership with the association and other community groups that help the GHA provide the best healthcare possible to the public.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez also expressed her appreciation, saying: “I am very grateful to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for their continued support and generosity.

“This donation will be of great benefit to patients at the Primary Care Centre, allowing for earlier detection of vascular issues and ensuring they receive the best possible care.”

“The amount of money spent on healthcare knows no limits and we are therefore very happy to collaborate with charities to enhance and improve service provision in specific areas.”

“The Cardiac Association’s commitment to supporting the GHA is very much appreciated and I look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of all.”