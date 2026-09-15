Gibraltar Cardiac Association to mark 10th anniversary with Walk the Beat

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association will mark its 10th anniversary with a 10-hour Walk the Beat event at the Lathbury Sports Complex on Saturday, September 19.

The event will run from noon until 10pm and is aimed at raising awareness of heart health while bringing together families, cardiac survivors and the wider community.

Participants are being encouraged to walk as a family, in support of a loved one or in honour of a “heart hero”.

The programme will begin at 11.30am with a session by The Base Training, led by Janine Perera, ahead of the start of Walk the Beat at noon with a Survivors and Heart Heroes Lap.

Dance and fitness groups will take part throughout the afternoon, including Stylos Dance Studios, Mediterranean Dance Group, Yalta Dance Studios and Bollyfit.

The GBC Roadshow will broadcast live from the Lathbury Sports Complex from 4pm to 7pm.

The evening programme will feature The Showdance Company at 7.15pm, The Dance Collective at 8pm and Danza Academy at 8.45pm.

An evening ceremony will be held at 9.30pm with the participation of local charities, under the theme “different colours, different causes, one community, one heart”, before Walk the Beat ends at 10pm.

Live DJs Carl Villarubia, Alan Arnold, Nihal and Nate will provide music throughout the day, while there will also be children’s activities, food and refreshments and health awareness and community stalls.

Participation costs £100 for a team of 10 or £12 for an individual.

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association said 25% of the proceeds from Walk the Beat will go to Calpe House.