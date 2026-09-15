Cancer Relief Centre appeals for book donations

The Cancer Relief Centre is appealing for donations of books in good condition as it restocks its 'Book Nooks'.

The centre said donated books help support its work with people affected by cancer, with contributions made through the Book Nooks going towards its services.

Books can be dropped off at the Cancer Relief Centre at 5 South Barrack Road.

Anyone unable to deliver books can contact the centre to arrange a collection by calling +350 200 42392 and selecting option four.

The centre can also be contacted through direct message on Facebook or Instagram.