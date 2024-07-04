Gibraltar Catering Association urge Government to provide support amid budget concerns

The Gibraltar Catering Association held an emergency meeting following the Government’s Budget earlier this week, stating there is no support for small businesses in the budget.

Citing the increase in departmental fees, “despite us requesting many times for employment fees to be removed and after Govt reporting a £4m excess v estimate to departmental and receipts figures”, the social insurance increase, the increase in electricity and water and the increase in Corporation Tax. “Which again will not affect some larger much more profitable industries who are given special exemptions,” said a statement from the Association.

It asks how can the Government “possibly justify increasing costs to our local business community when we have no treaty agreement in place, no private rent control, reduced tourism footfall that uses our hospitality and hotel stays.”

It adds that visiting cruise ship passengers use the tourist points mentioned in the performance figures, and that non-resident air passengers mainly cross into Spain.

“We are in the most uncertain times we have experienced in decades. We call upon the Government to introduce a series of support measures to the industry, until the treaty agreement is resolved and healthy trading levels restored to the tourist sector,” the statement added.

Any bars and restaurants wishing to join the Gibraltar Catering Association can contact them on gibraltarcateringassociation@hotmail.com.