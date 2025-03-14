Gibraltar celebrates Ramadan with public iftar
Last Saturday evening was a celebration of unity, compassion, and reflection as the Gibraltar Muslim Youth hosted their annual iftar during the blessed month of Ramadan. Year after year, the Muslim Youth Group has brought this meaningful event to life, and despite fasting themselves. The room was full of camaraderie and warmth, with every detail...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here