Fri 9th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar celebrates VE Day and begins to rebuild its community

By Alice Mascarenhas
9th May 2025

We return today in Alice’s Table to our tribute to our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who fought in the last war to preserve the freedom we have today. Thursday 8 May, was the 80th anniversary of VE Day or Victory in Europe Day – and it was on that day in 1945 the Allies formally...

Features
Shane Dalmedo launches book dedicated to Gustavo Bacarisas

9th May 2025

Local News
Solemn ceremony at Cross of Sacrifice marks 80 years since VE Day

8th May 2025

Features
Locally-based director wins music video award in LA festival

8th May 2025

Features
A chance to remember the sacrifices of the WW2 generation

8th May 2025

