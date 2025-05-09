Gibraltar celebrates VE Day and begins to rebuild its community
We return today in Alice’s Table to our tribute to our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who fought in the last war to preserve the freedom we have today. Thursday 8 May, was the 80th anniversary of VE Day or Victory in Europe Day – and it was on that day in 1945 the Allies formally...
