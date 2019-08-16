Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group raises over £1,500

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2019

The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group last month raised £1,507 with their annual Flag Day.

The funds collected will be used to assist in meeting the on-going expenses of running the home in Tangier, Dar El Hana, for the benefit of the residents.

The charity thanked all its friends and supporters, including the Gibraltar Youth Service,the Youth Centre, the Mrs Gibraltar Organisation and all those who allowed the charity to use their venues or set up collection points.

