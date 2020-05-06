Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th May, 2020

Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau receives over 250 contacts during lockdown

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2020

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau has received over 250 contacts on various issues during the Covid-19 crisis.
The contacts are centred on parental rights, employment, landlord and tenants, matrimonial and family issues.

In a statement Pili Rodriguez, GCAB Manager, said the team was working hard during this time to support the community

“We know that in this difficult time many of Gibraltar’s residents are facing challenges,” she said.

Ms Rodriguez added: “To address these issues we have put in place a list of Legal Practitioners willing to give free legal advice as well as Money Advisers to assist people with financial difficulties during this critical time.

We also have volunteer Interpersonal Mediators who are happy to assist with any dispute whether family or neighbourhood issues.”

“We are also liaising with the Mental Health Support Team and have provided a list of suitably qualified counsellors and Neuro Linguistic Practitioners (NLP), who are able to support individuals facing anxiety and emotional deterioration.”

“We want to reassure you that while we have had to suspend our face to face advice momentarily, our advisers are now all working remotely and are still available to provide advice in this time of crisis.”

CAB is contactable via tel: 200 40006 e-mail: info@cab.gi website: www.cab.gi or on Facebook: Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau

