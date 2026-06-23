Gibraltar claim first win in FIBA Small Countries tournament

Gibraltar 70-61 San Marino

Over twelve years since Gibraltar last hosted a Small Countries tournament, the 7.30pm tip-off was accompanied by a rumble of excitement around the Tercentenary Sports Hall as Gibraltar faced San Marino in front of a home crowd.

Representing your nation in front of family and friends is always a special moment, and this was an opportunity for Stuart Felices' reshaped squad to showcase the changes in philosophy and performance that have been introduced in recent months.

Gibraltar had last met San Marino competitively in the previous edition of the tournament, losing the third-place play-off by just three points. With home advantage, they hoped to reverse that result, especially after Malta had earlier stunned defending champions Andorra.

Gibraltar started positively, scoring the opening basket after successfully defending San Marino's first attack.

As the substitutions came into play, the experienced Yome, McGrail, El Yeffeti and Rodriguez took to the court. Their international experience was evident as they settled calmly into the contest.

San Marino, however, took the early lead through a three-pointer and followed it with a string of baskets to move 10-4 ahead after just three minutes. The visitors soon extended their advantage to 12-4.

Garcia added Gibraltar's next points before McGrail intercepted a pass and finished confidently to cut the deficit to 12-8.

Gibraltar had temporarily stalled San Marino's momentum and soon reduced the gap to two points. Another steal and a foul sent McGrail to the line, where he converted two free throws to level the score at 12-12.

The composure shown by Gibraltar reflected a growing belief. They pressed San Marino aggressively, forcing rushed attempts and regaining possession.

The visitors finally scored again with three minutes remaining in the first quarter after a lengthy drought. Gibraltar responded immediately. Two interceptions paved the way for them to move ahead 16-14.

Focused defending in the closing minutes denied San Marino a chance to level. McGrail then thrilled the crowd with a three-pointer. After securing a defensive rebound and launching a quick counterattack, he was found again and added two more points, helping Gibraltar open a 21-14 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining.

San Marino's final effort of the quarter was ruled out for coming after the buzzer.

San Marino opened the second quarter by pulling three points back, but Gibraltar's response was greeted with a roar from the crowd. Felices rotated his squad carefully, balancing youth and experience while Gibraltar managed the pace of the game.

The visitors reduced the deficit to 23-21 midway through the quarter.

For a spell, the ball simply would not drop for Gibraltar, and San Marino capitalised on defensive rebounds. The same was true at the other end, however, as both sides struggled to convert.

A visibly focused Felices paced the sideline as Gibraltar returned to scoring through a McGrail free throw to make it 24-21.

San Marino soon cut the gap to a single point after Gibraltar failed to capitalise on a second-chance opportunity. With five minutes remaining before half-time, the score stood at 24-23, Gibraltar having seen their advantage eroded by a series of missed opportunities under the basket.

McGrail again settled nerves with a three-pointer before San Marino replied with two points. Rodriguez answered immediately for Gibraltar.

At 30-25, Gibraltar looked more comfortable, although fully aware that the contest remained far from secure.

The humid conditions inside the sports hall, with no air conditioning and side doors open in an attempt to provide ventilation, did little to help the hosts.

Dalmedo's determination to score while being fouled pushed Gibraltar ahead 32-25.

Court volunteers were kept busy wiping sweat from the floor as the half progressed. Forced to take more shots from distance, San Marino struggled to make possession count, while Gibraltar punished openings at the other end to move 37-25 ahead with a minute remaining.

A final basket in the closing seconds, following a defensive steal, sent Gibraltar into the break leading 39-30.

The hosts were nevertheless aware that missed opportunities under the basket could have proved costly. Only San Marino's own finishing problems had allowed Gibraltar to maintain a healthy lead. Gibraltar edged the second quarter 18-16.

It took three attempts after the restart before Gibraltar found their first points of the third quarter.

Yome then added two free throws before Vinales, who had just entered the game, drove strongly to the basket for a lay-up that extended Gibraltar's lead to 15 points.

Four minutes into the quarter, San Marino were still searching for their first basket.

Gibraltar's defensive pressure forced repeated errors and allowed them to regain possession without conceding.

A stern-looking Felices watched as his side gradually stretched their advantage to 47-30 with six minutes remaining in the quarter and San Marino still scoreless.

The half-century mark arrived through a well-worked three-pointer with five minutes left. San Marino eventually ended their drought with a three-point shot to make it 50-33 and quickly added another three points to reduce the deficit to 50-36.

Gibraltar responded immediately with a confidently taken three-pointer of their own to restore control at 53-36.

San Marino then found a way back into the game, exploiting a series of defensive lapses that allowed players to break through unmarked. With two and a half minutes remaining in the quarter, the score had been reduced to 53-42.

The visitors' resurgence introduced an unwanted sense of urgency into Gibraltar's play, leading to further mistakes as the margin shrank to 55-47 with one minute remaining.

The final 30 seconds saw Gibraltar regain their composure, ending the quarter 58-47 ahead after narrowly edging it 19-17. Notably, all 17 of San Marino's points had come in the latter stages of the period.

With one quarter remaining, Gibraltar needed to protect an 11-point lead to secure their opening victory before facing tournament favourites Andorra and Malta.

The hosts began the final quarter cautiously, remaining compact in defence and frustrating San Marino's early attacks.

A brief delay followed after two minutes as the referees consulted instant replay to determine possession. Although San Marino retained the ball, Gomez soon intercepted a pass and finished confidently on the break to make it 60-47.

San Marino reduced the deficit to 60-50 with seven minutes remaining, but Gibraltar's defensive shape continued to deny easy routes to the basket.

The visitors opened the quarter with a 6-2 run before Gibraltar added another basket. After winning possession, Gibraltar's players urged the crowd to increase the noise.

With five minutes remaining, Gibraltar led 62-53 but were gradually losing ground. Passing errors and physical fatigue were beginning to take their toll.

A San Marino three-pointer narrowed the gap further before Gibraltar responded with two points of their own to make it 64-56.

The decisive blow came through McGrail once more. His three-pointer sparked celebrations from the crowd and stretched the lead to 67-56. El Yeffeti then added two more points as Gibraltar moved 69-56 ahead with just over two minutes remaining.

It was a significant setback for San Marino after their hard work in reducing the deficit.

San Marino's players visibly dropped their shoulders as every turnover was cheered by the home support.

The visitors refused to surrender, however, hitting further three-pointers to reduce the score to 69-61 with just 1:20 remaining.

While San Marino did well to prevent Gibraltar from adding to their tally, Gibraltar's defence was equally effective in the closing stages.

The hosts held firm to claim a deserved 70-61 victory.